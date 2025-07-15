Page Loader

Lamtuf seeks IPO approval from Sebi

Hyderabad's Lamtuf, known for making industrial laminates, has filed for an IPO with Sebi.
The offer includes one crore new shares plus 20 lakh shares sold by its founders, Surender Kumar Mehta and Kamlesh Mehta.
The money raised will help expand their Telangana plant and cover working capital.

Specialty laminates for transformers, defense gear

Lamtuf makes specialty laminates—think phenolic, epoxy, densified wood sheets, shuttering films, and composites—that end up in power transformers and even defense gear.
Their client list spans 15 countries and includes names like High Volt Electricals, Bharat Bijlee, Atlas Fibre, and Spaulding Composites Inc.

FY25 numbers and other details

In FY25, Lamtuf's revenue rose 9% to ₹185.5 crore; profits grew 10% to ₹21.8 crore.
Almost half of their sales came from outside India (45.8%).
Unistone Capital is managing the IPO process and the company plans to list on both NSE and BSE.