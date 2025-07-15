Next Article
Lamtuf seeks IPO approval from Sebi
Hyderabad's Lamtuf, known for making industrial laminates, has filed for an IPO with Sebi.
The offer includes one crore new shares plus 20 lakh shares sold by its founders, Surender Kumar Mehta and Kamlesh Mehta.
The money raised will help expand their Telangana plant and cover working capital.
Specialty laminates for transformers, defense gear
Lamtuf makes specialty laminates—think phenolic, epoxy, densified wood sheets, shuttering films, and composites—that end up in power transformers and even defense gear.
Their client list spans 15 countries and includes names like High Volt Electricals, Bharat Bijlee, Atlas Fibre, and Spaulding Composites Inc.