Lamtuf seeks IPO approval from Sebi Business Jul 15, 2025

Hyderabad's Lamtuf, known for making industrial laminates, has filed for an IPO with Sebi.

The offer includes one crore new shares plus 20 lakh shares sold by its founders, Surender Kumar Mehta and Kamlesh Mehta.

The money raised will help expand their Telangana plant and cover working capital.