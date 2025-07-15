Next Article
India's exports to US surge, imports decline in June
India's exports to the US shot up by 23.53% in June 2025, reaching $8.3 billion, while imports from the US dropped about 10.61%.
For the April-June quarter, exports to the US grew by 22.18%, keeping America firmly as India's top trading partner during ongoing trade talks.
Exports to China climbed nearly 18% in June
Exports to China climbed nearly 18% in June, and several other countries like Singapore, Germany, and Brazil also saw increases.
However, shipments fell for places like the UAE and UK.
India's overall trade deficit shrank sharply this June
India's overall trade deficit shrank sharply to $3.51 billion this June (from $7.3 billion last year), thanks mostly to stronger exports.
This signals a positive shift for India's economy even with global headwinds.