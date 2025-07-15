Next Article
Tesla's top North America sales chief departs
Troy Jones, who led Tesla's sales in North America for 15 years, has left the company.
His departure is the latest in a string of high-profile exits at Tesla, coming as the company deals with slowing demand for its cars in its biggest market.
Jones's exit adds to woes for Tesla
Jones leaving added to a drop in Tesla's stock—down more than 1%.
The company is also facing stiff competition from cheaper electric vehicles and its lineup hasn't seen major updates lately.
Even so, Tesla is pushing ahead with projects like robotics and self-driving tech to stay ahead of the curve.