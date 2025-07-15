Next Article
Just Dial Q1 results show significant profit increase
Just Dial kicked off 2025 on a high note, posting a net profit of ₹160 crore for Q1—a 13% jump from last year.
Revenue also climbed to ₹298 crore, showing the company is still attracting plenty of business.
EBITDA nudged margins to 29%
Operationally, things are looking up too: EBITDA rose by 7.2% to ₹86.4 crore, nudging margins to 29%.
Investors seemed happy—Just Dial's share price closed up at ₹941.10 after the news, signaling solid confidence in how the company is handling challenges and keeping growth steady.