Rupee gains strength against US Dollar
The rupee closed stronger at 85.76 against the US dollar on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, up by 16 paise.
This boost came as the global dollar slipped and oil prices dropped.
RBI intervenes near 86 mark
The Reserve Bank of India stepped in near the 86 mark to support the rupee as it moved between 85.75 and 85.97 during the day.
Meanwhile, a dip in the dollar index and falling crude prices gave the rupee extra momentum.
Sensex and Nifty show gains of over 300 and 100 points respectively
With foreign investors buying up ₹120 crore worth of Indian stocks, both Sensex and Nifty saw solid gains—up by over 300 and 100 points respectively—showing how currency moves can ripple through to your investments.