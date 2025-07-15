Next Article
Apple pledges $500 million to MP Materials for rare earth recycling
Apple is putting $500 million into MP Materials to make sure the rare earth magnets inside Apple products are made in the US, not overseas.
These tiny but powerful magnets are essential for lots of gadgets, and Apple wants a steady, homegrown supply as demand keeps rising.
Apple pushes for sustainability
As part of the deal, Apple and MP Materials will start recycling rare earths from old electronics at a California facility—so your used devices could help build future ones.
This fits right into Apple's bigger push for sustainability: they've been using recycled materials in their products since 2019 and plan to invest over $500 billion in US projects over four years.
Less waste, fewer new mines, and a greener tech future—pretty cool move from Apple.