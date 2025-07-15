Indian start-ups capitalize on low-Earth orbit satellite trend

Satellites in low Earth orbit are tracking environmental changes

LEO satellites aren't just about high-tech—they're giving businesses vital info, like environmental data.

Pixxel is leading with hyperspectral imaging to track changes on Earth.

Thanks to new rules from IN-SPACe, it's now easier for startups to get involved.

India's aiming high, hoping its space economy will grab 8% of the global market by 2033.