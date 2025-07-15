Indian start-ups capitalize on low-Earth orbit satellite trend
Indian space-tech startups are making big moves in Low-Earth Orbit (LEO), using satellite data to help with everything from farming to disaster response.
Agnikul Cosmos has built India's first 3D-printed rocket engine and even set up a private launchpad, while KaleidEO and GalaxEye are pushing real-time satellite innovation.
Satellites in low Earth orbit are tracking environmental changes
LEO satellites aren't just about high-tech—they're giving businesses vital info, like environmental data.
Pixxel is leading with hyperspectral imaging to track changes on Earth.
Thanks to new rules from IN-SPACe, it's now easier for startups to get involved.
India's aiming high, hoping its space economy will grab 8% of the global market by 2033.
Skyroot Aerospace is partnering with global players
Startups like Skyroot Aerospace are teaming up internationally—think their recent partnership with Axiom Space for more access to LEO.
These moves show India's rising profile in global space circles.
Still, there's a catch: many key components have to be imported, which makes scaling up a bit tricky right now.