AMD challenges NVIDIA with new AI chips

AMD's MI355X chip outclasses NVIDIA's Blackwell in every way

AMD's MI355X chip boasts a memory bandwidth of 22TB/s—way ahead of NVIDIA's 8TB/s—and costs about 30% less (around $25,000).

That sweet price-to-performance mix has caught the eye of tech heavyweights like Oracle, Microsoft, Meta, and OpenAI.

With the next-gen MI400 series coming in 2026, AMD is making serious moves to become a top player in AI hardware and finally step out from NVIDIA's shadow.