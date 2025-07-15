Next Article
AMD challenges NVIDIA with new AI chips
AMD's stock jumped nearly 8% on Tuesday, closing at $157.79, after HSBC bumped its rating to "Buy" and set a new target of $200.
The big reason? AMD just dropped its Instinct MI350 series AI chips, which are grabbing attention as real competition for NVIDIA's Blackwell line.
AMD's MI355X chip outclasses NVIDIA's Blackwell in every way
AMD's MI355X chip boasts a memory bandwidth of 22TB/s—way ahead of NVIDIA's 8TB/s—and costs about 30% less (around $25,000).
That sweet price-to-performance mix has caught the eye of tech heavyweights like Oracle, Microsoft, Meta, and OpenAI.
With the next-gen MI400 series coming in 2026, AMD is making serious moves to become a top player in AI hardware and finally step out from NVIDIA's shadow.