Delhi High Court directs e-commerce giants to act
The Delhi High Court has told Amazon, Flipkart, and Meesho to pull down FMCG items that were illegally using the 'Reliance' and 'Jio' names.
This move came after Reliance Industries noticed their trademarks were being misused by sellers trying to pass off everyday goods like poha, wheat flour, and salt as official Reliance products.
Next hearing on November 13
Twenty-one sellers are now banned from making or advertising these fake-branded goods.
The court also asked the platforms to reveal who these sellers are and to keep removing any listings that misuse Reliance's trademarks in the future.
The next hearing is set for November 13, with the court making it clear: protecting brand trust online is serious business.