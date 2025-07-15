J&K boosts small businesses with ONDC initiative
Jammu and Kashmir is teaming up with the government-backed ONDC platform to help small and nano businesses go digital.
The idea? Make it easier for local shops and artisans to reach customers across India, with a focus on hyper-local delivery.
Atal Dulloo, the region's Chief Secretary, just met ONDC leaders to get things rolling.
Need for better supply chains
Business owners like Muheet Mehraj from Kashmir Box are excited about putting regional crafts in the spotlight but say better supply chains are a must.
Qazi Touseef from the Kashmir Economic Alliance also wants official recognition for famous items like Pashmina shawls so they stand out online.
ONDC is growing fast
ONDC is growing fast—over 10 million monthly transactions already, aiming for way more by next year.
If J&K can sort out tech and logistics hurdles, this could open up big markets for small businesses—but only if the basics work smoothly.