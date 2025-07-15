J&K boosts small businesses with ONDC initiative Business Jul 15, 2025

Jammu and Kashmir is teaming up with the government-backed ONDC platform to help small and nano businesses go digital.

The idea? Make it easier for local shops and artisans to reach customers across India, with a focus on hyper-local delivery.

Atal Dulloo, the region's Chief Secretary, just met ONDC leaders to get things rolling.