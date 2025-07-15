Next Article
Bank of Maharashtra Q1 profit rises by 23%
Bank of Maharashtra just posted a net profit of ₹1,593 crore for April-June 2025—a 23.14% boost over last year.
The main reasons? More people are taking retail loans, and the bank's net interest income climbed by nearly 17.60%.
Solid numbers on the balance sheet
The bank is doing a solid job keeping risky loans in check—net NPAs dropped to 1.74%, and gross NPAs are down to just 0.18%.
Plus, over half their deposits now come from low-cost current and savings accounts (CASA), helping them keep things stable.
Bank has plans to raise more funds
Looking ahead, the bank has approval to raise more funds—₹7,500 crore through equity and debt, plus ₹10,000 crore in infrastructure bonds.
They're aiming for a bold 17% jump in lending this year by focusing on fast-growing states.