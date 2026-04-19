Air India to retrofit 7 more legacy Dreamliners this year
What's the story
Air India is gearing up to retrofit seven more of its legacy Boeing 787-8 aircraft this year. The move comes as part of the airline's fleet upgrade strategy, which is crucial for its long-haul operations. The first retrofitted plane was received on April 13 and has a three-class configuration with a total capacity of 250 seats.
Upgrade timeline
85% work to be done by end of 2027
Air India's Chief Customer Experience Officer, Rajesh Dogra, revealed that the airline plans to retrofit a total of eight Boeing 787-8s this year. He also said that 85% of the retrofitting work will be done by the end of 2027. The entire process is expected to be completed by Q1 2028. This ambitious plan is part of an overall transformation strategy for the loss-making carrier under Tata Group's ownership.
Fleet expansion
Plans to start retrofitting legacy Boeing 777s
The Tata Group-owned airline currently has a fleet of over 190 planes, including 33 Boeing 787s or Dreamliners. This includes 26 legacy Boeing 787-8s and seven newer models. The company also plans to start retrofitting its legacy Boeing 777 planes in the second half of 2027. Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said this retrofit is a visible symbol of the momentum behind the airline's transformation.
Retrofit details
VT-ANT receives complete cabin overhaul
The retrofitted aircraft, VT-ANT, received a complete cabin overhaul at Boeing's Modification Center in Victorville, California. The painting was done at AeroPro, an aircraft paint facility in San Bernardino. Wilson had previously announced that in 2026, the Air India Group would receive six new wide-body planes (a mix of Boeing 787-9s and A350-1000s) and 20 narrow-bodied aircraft.