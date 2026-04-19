Air India to retrofit 7 more legacy Dreamliners this year

Air India is gearing up to retrofit seven more of its legacy Boeing 787-8 aircraft this year. The move comes as part of the airline's fleet upgrade strategy, which is crucial for its long-haul operations. The first retrofitted plane was received on April 13 and has a three-class configuration with a total capacity of 250 seats.

Upgrade timeline 85% work to be done by end of 2027 Air India's Chief Customer Experience Officer, Rajesh Dogra, revealed that the airline plans to retrofit a total of eight Boeing 787-8s this year. He also said that 85% of the retrofitting work will be done by the end of 2027. The entire process is expected to be completed by Q1 2028. This ambitious plan is part of an overall transformation strategy for the loss-making carrier under Tata Group's ownership.

Fleet expansion Plans to start retrofitting legacy Boeing 777s The Tata Group-owned airline currently has a fleet of over 190 planes, including 33 Boeing 787s or Dreamliners. This includes 26 legacy Boeing 787-8s and seven newer models. The company also plans to start retrofitting its legacy Boeing 777 planes in the second half of 2027. Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said this retrofit is a visible symbol of the momentum behind the airline's transformation.

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