Air India tackles pilot shortage with new training facility
Air India is setting up an in-house flight simulator training facility at its Gurugram academy, hoping to tackle India's huge pilot shortage—about 10,000 more pilots will be needed over the next decade.
Right now, most pilot training happens overseas and costs a lot.
The new center will eventually have 21 simulators (starting with two), letting pilots train for specific aircraft and keep their skills sharp, all closer to home.
Air India's big plan and government support
This move is part of Air India's bigger plan—they're adding over 500 new planes soon and want well-trained pilots ready.
They're also opening a flying school in Amravati, Maharashtra with 34 new trainer aircraft.
Plus, the government is backing more local pilot schools across India to make sure future flyers get top-notch training without leaving the country.