Air India tackles pilot shortage with new training facility Business Sep 27, 2025

Air India is setting up an in-house flight simulator training facility at its Gurugram academy, hoping to tackle India's huge pilot shortage—about 10,000 more pilots will be needed over the next decade.

Right now, most pilot training happens overseas and costs a lot.

The new center will eventually have 21 simulators (starting with two), letting pilots train for specific aircraft and keep their skills sharp, all closer to home.