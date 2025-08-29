Air India to complete A320neo refresh by September 2025

Expect more comfort: the retrofitted jets will have eight business class seats, 24 premium economy seats with extra legroom, and 132 economy seats. Interiors get a full makeover—think new carpets, curtains, galleys, lavatories, overhead bins and even updated exteriors. These upgraded planes will fly both domestic and short international routes alongside Air India 's newer A320neos.

Meanwhile, the airline is also upgrading its Dreamliners

Air India has also started modernizing its Boeing 787-8 widebody jets.

The first one began its revamp in the US earlier this year and should return by December 2025.

All 26 of these long-haul planes are set for an overhaul by mid-2027 as part of the airline's big modernization push.