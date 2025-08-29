US's Russia oil tariff impact on India: Domestic demand prevails Business Aug 29, 2025

India just clocked a solid 7.8% growth in the first quarter of FY26—a five-quarter high—even after the US slapped 50% tariffs on Indian imports over its oil trade with Russia.

The boost came mostly from strong spending at home, which makes up over 60% of India's GDP.

While experts say these new tariffs might trim growth by a tiny margin (about 0.3-0.8%), domestic demand is keeping the economy steady.