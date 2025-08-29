Reliance sets ₹1 trillion revenue target for consumer goods arm
Reliance Industries is setting its sights high: it wants its consumer goods arm, RCPL, to rake in ₹1 trillion in revenue within five years.
That's a bold move, aiming to shake up a market dominated by giants like Hindustan Unilever and ITC.
RCPL to become direct subsidiary of Reliance Industries
To make this happen, Reliance is pumping in ₹40,000 crore over the next three years—think AI-powered food parks and stronger manufacturing muscle.
RCPL is set to become a direct subsidiary of Reliance Industries for sharper focus.
For context, RCPL made ₹11,450 crore in revenue just last year (FY25), so there's a long road ahead.
RCPL's ambitious plans for international expansion
RCPL isn't just sticking to India; it wants to expand into 25 countries within a year.
The goal? Reach almost every Indian through both online and offline channels.
Since launching in 2022, RCPL has already made waves with brands like Campa Cola—prompting a price war and giving Pepsi and Coca-Cola some real competition.