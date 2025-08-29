Reliance sets ₹1 trillion revenue target for consumer goods arm

To make this happen, Reliance is pumping in ₹40,000 crore over the next three years—think AI-powered food parks and stronger manufacturing muscle. RCPL is set to become a direct subsidiary of Reliance Industries for sharper focus. For context, RCPL made ₹11,450 crore in revenue just last year (FY25), so there's a long road ahead.

RCPL's ambitious plans for international expansion

RCPL isn't just sticking to India; it wants to expand into 25 countries within a year.

The goal? Reach almost every Indian through both online and offline channels.

Since launching in 2022, RCPL has already made waves with brands like Campa Cola—prompting a price war and giving Pepsi and Coca-Cola some real competition.