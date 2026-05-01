Air India to cut 100 flights as fuel costs surge

Air India is planning to reduce its flight operations by nearly 100 flights a day, owing to the skyrocketing jet fuel prices. The cuts will affect both domestic and international routes, with the maximum impact expected on services to Europe, North America, Australia and Singapore in June. The decision comes as jet fuel price has surged to $179.46 per barrel for the week ending April 24, an 80% increase from $99.40 at the end of February.

Financial strain Fuel accounts for 40% of an airline's operating costs With fuel accounting for up to 40% of an airline's operating costs, even small price changes can significantly impact profitability and lead to higher ticket prices. "We are not recovering even the operating cost on most flights. A sustained increase will force us to cut more," a senior Air India official said, as reported by the Economic Times.

Industry appeal FIA calls for immediate government intervention The Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), which represents major carriers such as Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet, has written to the Ministry of Civil Aviation seeking immediate government intervention on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) pricing. The federation warned that the sector is under "extreme stress" amid the ongoing West Asia crisis. They have requested a temporary deferment of excise duty on ATF, reduction of VAT in key states, and reinstatement of crack band according to a pre-agreed formula.

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