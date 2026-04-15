Air New Zealand will let you sleep in bunk beds

Air New Zealand is set to revolutionize long-haul travel with its new Economy Skynest sleeping pods. These innovative sleeping pods, which resemble bunk beds, will be offered on the airline's latest Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner flights. Bookings for this unique experience will open on May 18 for select flights starting in November. Each pod comes with a mattress and bedding, privacy curtain, seat belt, reading light, and charging ports.

Pod features Each pod will be cleaned between sessions The Economy Skynest sleeping pods are designed to give passengers a chance to "stretch out, lie flat and get a few hours' proper rest in the air," said Air New Zealand's Chief Executive Nikhil Ravishankar. Each pod will be cleaned between sessions by cabin crew changing pillows, sheets and blankets. The airline had first tested this innovative concept in September 2024 and is now expanding it to its new Dreamliners.

Flight details Book a bed for 4 hours at a time The Economy Skynest will make its debut on the flight from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport to Auckland, New Zealand. This route is among the longest in the world. The passengers can book a bed for four hours at a time, priced at $495 per session. "A typical sleep cycle is around 90 minutes, so a four-hour session gives the opportunity for customers to wind down, fall asleep and wake up," an Air New Zealand representative said.

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