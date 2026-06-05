Airbnb CEO reportedly setting up AI lab for travel planning

Airbnb speeds feature testing with AI

While competitors like Expedia are exploring AI chat features, Chesky says he wants more: he thinks today's AI isn't quite there yet for truly dynamic experiences.

Instead, Airbnb has been using AI behind the scenes to speed up how fast they launch new features, with projects once taking years now being tested in weeks.

The move also lines up with a bigger tech trend: companies everywhere are starting to let AI handle tasks on its own, not just assist humans.