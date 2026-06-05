Airbnb CEO reportedly setting up AI lab for travel planning
Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky is reportedly setting up a new AI lab, aiming to make your travel planning way more interactive than the usual chatbot experience.
This lab will run separately from Airbnb's main team, with Chesky not serving as its chief executive, and is set to work on smarter tools for things like trip planning and shopping online.
Airbnb speeds feature testing with AI
While competitors like Expedia are exploring AI chat features, Chesky says he wants more: he thinks today's AI isn't quite there yet for truly dynamic experiences.
Instead, Airbnb has been using AI behind the scenes to speed up how fast they launch new features, with projects once taking years now being tested in weeks.
The move also lines up with a bigger tech trend: companies everywhere are starting to let AI handle tasks on its own, not just assist humans.