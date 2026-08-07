Airbnb sees 60% India surge, 1st-time bookers more than double
Business
Airbnb is seeing a big surge in India: origin net nights booked on the platform jumped 60% from last year, and the number of first-time Indian bookers more than doubled between April and June.
It's clear that more travelers are looking for unique stays and more meaningful ways to experience destinations.
Airbnb reports $816 million quarterly net income
Globally, Airbnb pulled in $816 million in net income this quarter, with Asia Pacific (especially India and Japan) driving strong growth.
Huge events like the FIFA World Cup brought millions of guests and over 150,000 new listings.
Looking ahead, Airbnb is teaming up with events like the Olympics and La Liga, aiming for up to $4.77 billion in revenue next quarter, so expect even more cool travel options popping up soon.