Airbus is suing Pratt & Whitney over engine delivery delays

Because of these ongoing engine issues, Airbus has dialed back its plans and expects to stabilize narrowbody production in the coming years. The source does not provide a specific 2026 delivery target; Airbus says deliveries depend on whether engines actually arrive.

Negotiations about future engine supplies are still up in the air

Faury admitted the legal fight "will obviously take time," especially since Pratt & Whitney is busy fixing a recall problem that's slowing everything down.

He made it clear: "They have to increase output more than what they've done so far."

Negotiations about future engine supplies are still up in the air, but Airbus says it's sticking to its delivery promises and doing everything possible to keep things moving.