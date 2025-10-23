Airbus, Thales, Leonardo to merge satellite businesses into European giant Business Oct 23, 2025

Airbus, Thales, and Leonardo just announced plans to merge their satellite businesses into one European company (code-named "Project Bromo" during negotiations).

If regulators sign off, Airbus will hold 35% and Thales and Leonardo will each get 32.5%.

The big goal? To stand up against global players like SpaceX's Starlink in the fast-growing satellite market.