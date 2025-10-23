Next Article
Airbus, Thales, Leonardo to merge satellite businesses into European giant
Business
Airbus, Thales, and Leonardo just announced plans to merge their satellite businesses into one European company (code-named "Project Bromo" during negotiations).
If regulators sign off, Airbus will hold 35% and Thales and Leonardo will each get 32.5%.
The big goal? To stand up against global players like SpaceX's Starlink in the fast-growing satellite market.
Why this matters for Europe
This move could shake up Europe's space game.
By joining forces, these companies hope to boost Europe's independence in satellites—important for things like internet access, navigation apps, and even national security.
With Starlink expanding fast worldwide, the merger (code-named "Project Bromo") is Europe's answer to staying competitive and keeping its tech future secure.