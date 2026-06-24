Why Airbus is grounding multiple A380 aircraft
What's the story
Airbus has announced plans to inspect 16 of its A380 aircraft, including five on an urgent basis. The decision comes after cracks were discovered in a critical wing component on planes operated by Emirates and Qantas airlines. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has mandated immediate inspections of the affected jets' wing-spar structures.
Fault
Cracks discovered in structural beam
The cracks were discovered in a structural beam that runs along the wing and bears much of the aerodynamic load during flight. Of the 16 planes to be inspected, 15 are operated by Emirates and one by Qantas. The five aircraft to be inspected immediately are flown by Emirates, which has been directed to start the process as early as today.
Fleet overview
A380 operated by several airlines
The A380 is a popular aircraft model among several airlines, including Emirates, Singapore Airlines, British Airways, Qantas, Lufthansa, Qatar Airways, Korean Air, Etihad Airways, ANA and Asiana Airlines. Emirates has the world's largest A380 fleet and operates more than half of all active superjumbos. However, this isn't the first time that the A380 has faced wing-related problems. In 2012 EASA ordered inspections after cracks were found in brackets linking the wing skin to internal ribs on all global A380s.
Repair plans
A look at Airbus's inspections
Airbus has identified all A380s "with the same production history" and will conduct immediate inspections on five aircraft. The company will discuss with EASA whether repairs are necessary. The other 11 planes can be inspected later, but before their 13th flight or 25 cycles (one cycle is a flight, takeoff, and landing).