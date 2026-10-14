Airbus to raise A350 production capacity as Boeing rivalry intensifies
Airbus plans to increase A350 production capacity as its rivalry with Boeing intensifies, aiming to keep up with rising demand.
Airbus commercial CEO Lars Wagner called the move inevitable, saying, "The decision for an increased rate on the A350 is inevitable. We're going to do it because the market clearly demands more aircraft," with going higher needing a new line and industrial system.
Airbus considers larger A350 and A220
Airbus is thinking about launching larger versions of its A350 and A220: decisions on both projects are expected toward the beginning of a five-year planning period.
Even after some recent quality hiccups, Airbus commercial CEO Lars Wagner says he's confident Airbus will hit its year-end delivery goals for the year.
Plus, there's talk of a brand-new single-aisle jet by 2030, showing Airbus isn't slowing down anytime soon.