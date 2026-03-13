Airlines seek government help as Iran war disrupts travel

Air India estimates $600 million annual loss

With the Pakistan airspace ban still in place, airlines are forced onto longer, more expensive routes, like IndiGo detouring through Africa to reach the UK or Air India stopping in Rome.

The result? A whopping 64% of scheduled flights by the two largest Indian carriers to Europe, North America, and the Middle East were not operated recently, hitting travelers hard.

Air India has forecast an annual hit of about $600 million associated with the Pakistan airspace ban.

Experts warn that if things don't change soon, flying could get even pricier—and less reliable—for everyone.