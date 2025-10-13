Why airlines are facing extra costs worth $11B this year

Global airlines are facing over $11 billion in additional costs this year due to supply chain disruptions, a new report by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has revealed. The study, conducted with consulting firm Oliver Wyman, is the first to quantify the impact of a five-year-long supply chain crisis on the aviation industry.

Cost breakdown Major contributors to extra costs The IATA report highlights that the biggest contributor to these extra costs is $4.2 billion in additional fuel expenses, as airlines are forced to keep older planes flying. Extra maintenance costs are expected to add another $3.1 billion, while leasing engines for those stuck in maintenance queues will cost an additional $2.6 billion. Holding more spare parts as a buffer against delays is projected to cost airlines another $1.4 billion this year alone.

Ongoing challenges Supply chain issues to persist until end of decade IATA Director General Willie Walsh expressed surprise at the scale of these findings and hinted that there may be grounds for revisiting potential anti-competitive practices by suppliers. He said, "Even if you halve the number, it's still a massive drag on the industry." Walsh also warned that supply chain issues are likely to continue plaguing the aviation sector for the rest of this decade.