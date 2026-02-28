Iran-Israel war: Air India, IndiGo among carriers suspending flights

Air travel has been severely disrupted on February 28 after Israel 's strikes on Iran . The situation has led to airspace closures and flight cancellations by several international airlines. Israel has closed its airspace to civilian flights, while carriers across Europe and the Gulf have either canceled services or rerouted aircraft due to safety concerns.

Airline response Air India suspends all flights to Middle East In light of the deteriorating security situation in parts of the Middle East, Air India has suspended all its flights to destinations across this region. The airline announced the decision on X, saying that it is a precautionary measure. "We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety for our passengers and crew," Air India said in its advisory.

In view of the developing situation in parts of the Middle East, all Air India flights to all destinations in the Middle East have been suspended. We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety for our passengers and crew. We will continue to… — Air India (@airindia) February 28, 2026

Flight cancelations IndiGo cancels all flights to and from Middle East IndiGo has also canceled all flights to and from the Middle East until 00:00 hour, owing to evolving airspace restrictions around Iran and other parts of the region. The airline issued a travel advisory saying, "These measures have been instituted as the safety and security of our customers and crew is our highest priority."

Global impact Israel closes airspace, Turkish Airlines halts flights to several countries The Israel Airports Authority has closed its airspace to civilian flights after what its defense minister termed a preemptive strike on Iran. The closure has resulted in the immediate suspension of arrivals and departures at Tel Aviv's main international gateway. Turkey's national carrier Turkish Airlines has canceled flights to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran, and Jordan until March 2 due to this situation.

Airline suspensions Qatar Airways, Air France halt operations Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended its flights due to regional airspace closures and disruptions. The airline did not specify how long the suspension would last but said operations would resume once restrictions are lifted. Air France has also canceled flights to and from Tel Aviv and Beirut scheduled for February 28, adding to the growing operational disruptions affecting routes connecting Europe, West Asia, and South Asia.