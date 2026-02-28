LOADING...
Iran-Israel war: Air India, IndiGo among carriers suspending flights
Air travel severely disrupted after Israel's strikes on Iran

By Akash Pandey
Feb 28, 2026
05:28 pm
What's the story

Air travel has been severely disrupted on February 28 after Israel's strikes on Iran. The situation has led to airspace closures and flight cancellations by several international airlines. Israel has closed its airspace to civilian flights, while carriers across Europe and the Gulf have either canceled services or rerouted aircraft due to safety concerns.

Airline response

Air India suspends all flights to Middle East

In light of the deteriorating security situation in parts of the Middle East, Air India has suspended all its flights to destinations across this region. The airline announced the decision on X, saying that it is a precautionary measure. "We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety for our passengers and crew," Air India said in its advisory.

Twitter Post

Travel advisory issued by Air India

Flight cancelations

IndiGo cancels all flights to and from Middle East

IndiGo has also canceled all flights to and from the Middle East until 00:00 hour, owing to evolving airspace restrictions around Iran and other parts of the region. The airline issued a travel advisory saying, "These measures have been instituted as the safety and security of our customers and crew is our highest priority."

Global impact

Israel closes airspace, Turkish Airlines halts flights to several countries

The Israel Airports Authority has closed its airspace to civilian flights after what its defense minister termed a preemptive strike on Iran. The closure has resulted in the immediate suspension of arrivals and departures at Tel Aviv's main international gateway. Turkey's national carrier Turkish Airlines has canceled flights to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran, and Jordan until March 2 due to this situation.

Airline suspensions

Qatar Airways, Air France halt operations

Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended its flights due to regional airspace closures and disruptions. The airline did not specify how long the suspension would last but said operations would resume once restrictions are lifted. Air France has also canceled flights to and from Tel Aviv and Beirut scheduled for February 28, adding to the growing operational disruptions affecting routes connecting Europe, West Asia, and South Asia.

Flight halts

Lufthansa, Wizz Air also suspend flights

Germany's Lufthansa has suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv in Israel, Beirut in Lebanon, and Oman until March 7. The airline has also canceled flights to and from Dubai for Saturday and Sunday. Hungary-based low-cost carrier Wizz Air has halted all flights to and from Israel, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Amman with immediate effect until March 7 due to the ongoing conflict.

