Airlines want government to remove flight fare caps

Impact on travelers

These fare caps set maximum base fares by distance (up to ₹7,500 — rising in bands to ₹18,000) excluding passenger fees and taxes, making it tough for airlines to handle rising costs, especially now with jet fuel prices spiking due to the Iran crisis.

With IndiGo and Air India together accounting for more than 90% of India's domestic market, any cuts or changes could mean fewer options and higher fares for travelers down the line.