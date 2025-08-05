Airtel Cloud is here—sovereign cloud platform built for India
Airtel's digital arm, Xtelify, just dropped Airtel Cloud—a sovereign cloud platform built for India.
Hosted on eco-friendly data centers, it's designed to process a staggering 140 crore transactions per minute.
The platform offers IaaS, PaaS, and advanced connectivity, plus secure migration and up to 40% cost savings.
All your data stays in India—no vendor lock-in.
Airtel Cloud is aimed at businesses in banking, manufacturing, and telecom that need serious speed and security.
With easy scaling and full control over operations (thanks to no vendor lock-in), companies can save money while keeping their data local.
Integrated network-cloud model sets Airtel apart from global players
Alongside the cloud launch, Xtelify also rolled out an AI-driven software suite—think workflow automation, customer analytics, and fraud protection—which is already being used by partners across Asia and Africa.
CEO Gopal Vittal says their integrated network-cloud model sets them apart from global players as they look to build more industry-specific solutions using open-source AI.