Airtel Cloud is here—sovereign cloud platform built for India

Airtel Cloud is aimed at businesses in banking, manufacturing, and telecom that need serious speed and security. With easy scaling and full control over operations (thanks to no vendor lock-in), companies can save money while keeping their data local.

Integrated network-cloud model sets Airtel apart from global players

Alongside the cloud launch, Xtelify also rolled out an AI-driven software suite—think workflow automation, customer analytics, and fraud protection—which is already being used by partners across Asia and Africa.

CEO Gopal Vittal says their integrated network-cloud model sets them apart from global players as they look to build more industry-specific solutions using open-source AI.