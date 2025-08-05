Star Imaging and Path Lab to debut on exchanges soon Business Aug 05, 2025

Star Imaging and Path Lab, a Delhi-based diagnostics chain, is opening its first-ever IPO from August 8-12, aiming to raise ₹69.5 crore.

Shares are priced between ₹135-142 each, with the offer including both new shares and some being sold by promoter Pawan Gupta.