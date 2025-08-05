Star Imaging and Path Lab to debut on exchanges soon
Star Imaging and Path Lab, a Delhi-based diagnostics chain, is opening its first-ever IPO from August 8-12, aiming to raise ₹69.5 crore.
Shares are priced between ₹135-142 each, with the offer including both new shares and some being sold by promoter Pawan Gupta.
IPO proceeds will fund working capital needs
Most of the funds will help boost working capital (₹25cr), upgrade medical equipment (₹5.14cr), and pay off debt (₹12cr). The rest covers general business needs.
Share India Capital Services is managing this public debut.
The company reported a profit of ₹16 crore in FY25
They run 23 diagnostic centers—four fully owned and 19 through public-private partnerships—offering a mix of imaging and pathology services.
In FY25, they reported a profit of ₹16 crore (up 28% from last year) on revenues of ₹83.5 crore, showing steady growth in a competitive healthcare space.