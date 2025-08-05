Don't rush into US trade deal: Ex-officials to Indian government

India needs smart planning to protect its own interests

Das pointed out that America has a habit of making lopsided deals and said India should stand its ground.

Former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg also called out India's mixed signals on trade with both the US and EU, especially given their ties with Russia.

He compared signing a deal under pressure to "sailing through a storm," and both experts agreed India needs smart planning to protect its own interests instead of giving in to outside pressure.