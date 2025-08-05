Don't rush into US trade deal: Ex-officials to Indian government
Some of India's former top trade officials are urging the government not to rush into any new trade deals with the US, especially after President Trump's recent tariff threats.
Abhijit Das, who previously led the Centre for WTO Studies, warned that the US often uses tariffs to push other countries into unfair agreements—something that could put Indian farmers, affordable medicines, and small businesses at risk.
India needs smart planning to protect its own interests
Das pointed out that America has a habit of making lopsided deals and said India should stand its ground.
Former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg also called out India's mixed signals on trade with both the US and EU, especially given their ties with Russia.
He compared signing a deal under pressure to "sailing through a storm," and both experts agreed India needs smart planning to protect its own interests instead of giving in to outside pressure.