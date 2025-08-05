Why young men in US are facing job crisis
Unemployment among young men (ages 20-24) in the US has hit 8.3%—that's twice the national average and much higher than for young women.
It's a tough time to be starting out, with worries growing about how these guys will find their footing in today's job market.
Even recent male college grads aren't spared, with unemployment at 5.3%.
The gap between men and women is evident, making it clear that education alone isn't enough to level the playing field.
Economic shifts affecting job availability
Industries like construction and manufacturing (where lots of young men work) are struggling with economic ups and downs.
Meanwhile, even sectors hiring more people—like hospitality and retail—aren't offering many opportunities for young men right now.
It points to bigger shifts in what kinds of jobs are available.
AI threat looms large
AI hasn't caused major job losses for young men so far; most effects have been limited to tech roles.
But experts warn that if the economy gets worse, companies could start automating entry-level jobs, making it even harder for recent grads to get started—and possibly turning short-term struggles into long-term problems.