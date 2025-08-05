TCS's new hiring process means no more direct chats with vendors

Full-time hiring remains unchanged

Over two dozen staffing vendors now have to communicate only via Pontoon—no more direct chats with TCS's resource management team, which some vendors aren't thrilled about.

Full-time hiring at TCS will still happen through campus placements and internal HR.

If you're a contract worker coming in through a vendor, expect contracts up to a year long and pay between ₹30,000 and ₹1 lakh per placement.