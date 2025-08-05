Next Article
TCS's new hiring process means no more direct chats with vendors
TCS just partnered with US-based Pontoon Services to manage its contract staffing, right after announcing big layoffs.
Now, all job postings and candidate profiles go through Pontoon's platform, where they'll handle the first round of screening before TCS makes the final call.
The goal? More transparency in how people get hired.
Full-time hiring remains unchanged
Over two dozen staffing vendors now have to communicate only via Pontoon—no more direct chats with TCS's resource management team, which some vendors aren't thrilled about.
Full-time hiring at TCS will still happen through campus placements and internal HR.
If you're a contract worker coming in through a vendor, expect contracts up to a year long and pay between ₹30,000 and ₹1 lakh per placement.