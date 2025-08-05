SEBI approves India's 1st specialized investment fund Business Aug 05, 2025

Quant Mutual Fund just got the go-ahead from SEBI to roll out India's first Specialized Investment Fund (SIF), called the qsif Equity Long-Short Fund.

Set to launch by August 2025, this fund is designed for experienced investors who are comfortable with higher risks and want more flexibility—think taking both long and short positions, plus using derivatives.