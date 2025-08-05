Next Article
SEBI approves India's 1st specialized investment fund
Quant Mutual Fund just got the go-ahead from SEBI to roll out India's first Specialized Investment Fund (SIF), called the qsif Equity Long-Short Fund.
Set to launch by August 2025, this fund is designed for experienced investors who are comfortable with higher risks and want more flexibility—think taking both long and short positions, plus using derivatives.
Quant is also planning to launch more hybrid SIFs in future
SIFs open up new ways to invest that regular mutual funds don't allow, letting managers actively respond to changing markets with advanced risk tools.
With global markets staying unpredictable, Quant is also putting effort into helping investors understand these new options—and they're already planning more hybrid SIFs in the near future.