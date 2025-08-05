AI startup's acquisition leads to brutal layoffs, buyouts

Windsurf was almost acquired by OpenAI before Google stepped in

Windsurf, making $82 million a year, almost got acquired by OpenAI but that fell through thanks to Microsoft's concerns.

Google then licensed Windsurf's tech for $2.4 billion and hired its top leaders.

Cognition Labs picked up the rest of the team—giving them four years' worth of unvested equity but also ramping up work expectations.