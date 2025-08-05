Next Article
Exide Industries reports 24% jump in Q1 net profit
Exide Industries just posted a solid 24% rise in net profit for April-June 2025, hitting ₹274.58 crore compared to last year's ₹220.75 crore.
Revenue also climbed nearly 6% to ₹4,695.12 crore, even as the company faced higher input costs.
Slow growth in auto business
Standalone revenue for the quarter was up too, and Exide's EBITDA margin improved to 12.2%, thanks to better pricing and cost controls.
Still, growth in their auto business was slow because of weak vehicle demand.
Exide betting on product innovation to stay ahead
Exide's MD Avik Roy admits it's a tough market—especially for autos—but points out that sectors like power and railways are doing well.
Looking ahead, Exide is betting on product innovation and smarter manufacturing to stay ahead despite global trade challenges.