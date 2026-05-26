Priority postpaid service doesn't violate net neutrality, says Bharti Airtel

Airtel launched "Priority Postpaid" plans on May 19, promising consistent speed even in crowded markets for postpaid customers. The company has clarified that the "Airtel Priority" facility does not degrade the quality of service for any customer, whether prepaid or postpaid. This assurance was part of Airtel's submission to the DoT panel.

Capacity usage

Current 5G network utilization

Airtel has also explained the current state of its 5G network. The company says that overall 5G capacity utilization is around 38% during busy hours. Of this, postpaid traffic accounts for only about 4%. However, after introducing a virtual "tunnel" (slice) for Priority Postpaid, it may increase to around 6%. Prepaid and other non-priority traffic still have enough headroom to nearly 60% of total capacity.