Bharti Airtel's 1.5GB data/day plan now costlier: Check new rate

The revised price of Airtel's 84-day validity plan is slightly higher than its competitors, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea (VI), which both offer a similar plan at ₹859. However, Jio's plan also includes a Google AI Pro subscription for 18 months, giving users access to the latest Gemini AI models, and other Google benefits like 5TB of storage. Meanwhile, VI offers unlimited downloads from midnight to 6:00am that don't count toward the daily data limit.

Plan adjustments

Airtel has also discontinued the ₹799 plan

Along with the price hike, Airtel has also discontinued its popular ₹799 plan that offered 1.5GB data per day for 77 days. The revised ₹899 plan now offers a daily data limit of 1.5GB, which is reduced to a slower speed of 64kbps once the daily limit is exhausted. It should be noted that this new pack does not include the RewardsMini subscription that was previously bundled with the ₹859 plan.