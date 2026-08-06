Airtel Money plans London IPO after over $400 million Q1

Airtel Money, Bharti Airtel's mobile payments platform, just announced plans to go public in London in the second half of 2026.

The service (which lets users send money from their phones) saw its revenue jump 26% to over $400 million in Q1, growing at 26% year-on-year in constant currency terms.

Executive VC Gopal Vittal highlighted that with 64% of adults in Airtel's markets still unbanked, there's huge room for growth.