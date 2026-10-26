Airtel Money posts $830 million revenue and $228 million profit
Airtel Money, the African mobile money service, just reported a big win: revenue shot up 25.1% to $830 million for the six months to end-September.
Profits also climbed to $228 million, up from $188 million last year.
This strong performance follows the company's recent London listing.
Airtel Money hits 56.7 million users
The platform added nearly nine million new users, now serving 56.7 million people, and saw average revenue per user grow by 5.1% in constant currency. Monthly transaction values per customer also rose to $397.
Airtel Money announced an interim dividend of 6.4 cents per share and stuck with its full-year financial outlook.
Even though shares closed a bit below their debut price, Chief Executive Ian Basil Ferrao called the London listing "Our oversubscribed London listing was a landmark achievement for Airtel Money and a vote of confidence in our business model and strategy."