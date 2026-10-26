Airtel Money posts $830 million revenue and $228 million profit

The platform added nearly nine million new users, now serving 56.7 million people, and saw average revenue per user grow by 5.1% in constant currency. Monthly transaction values per customer also rose to $397.

Airtel Money announced an interim dividend of 6.4 cents per share and stuck with its full-year financial outlook.

Even though shares closed a bit below their debut price, Chief Executive Ian Basil Ferrao called the London listing "Our oversubscribed London listing was a landmark achievement for Airtel Money and a vote of confidence in our business model and strategy."