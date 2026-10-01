Airtel Money set for $7 billion London Stock Exchange listing
Airtel Money, the digital payments arm of Airtel Africa, is gearing up for a $7 billion valuation on the London Stock Exchange.
Shares are priced at £1.96 each, with conditional dealing set to kick off on October 9 and unconditional trading beginning on October 14.
This means investors can finally get a direct route into one of the group's fastest-growing businesses, while Airtel Africa still intends to remain a long-term strategic shareholder in the business.
Airtel Money offers 270 million shares
The IPO includes 270 million shares (plus extra if demand is high), and about 16.5% of the company will be up for grabs, potentially rising to 17.5%.
Early trading starts October 9, and there's buzz that this move could land Airtel Money a spot in major UK stock indices, making it even more visible on the global stage.