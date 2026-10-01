Airtel Money set for $7 billion London Stock Exchange listing

Airtel Money, the digital payments arm of Airtel Africa, is gearing up for a $7 billion valuation on the London Stock Exchange.

Shares are priced at £1.96 each, with conditional dealing set to kick off on October 9 and unconditional trading beginning on October 14.

This means investors can finally get a direct route into one of the group's fastest-growing businesses, while Airtel Africa still intends to remain a long-term strategic shareholder in the business.