Airtel reports Q2 FY27 net profit ₹9,440.6cr and revenue ₹60,878cr

Airtel's India business grew thanks to more people choosing premium mobile plans and steady gains in its homes and business segments.

The average revenue per user hit ₹271, while the homes segment saw a big 25.3% boost by attracting quality customers.

Plus, adding Apple iCloud+ to postpaid plans helped bring in a record 1.2 million new users, pushing Airtel's postpaid base to 31.2 million.