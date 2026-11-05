Airtel reports Q2 FY27 net profit ₹9,440.6cr and revenue ₹60,878cr
Business
Airtel just posted a net profit of ₹9,440.6 crore for Q2 FY27, a solid 21.1% year-on-year jump from last year.
Revenue also climbed 16.7% year-on-year to ₹60,878 crore, showing that its focus on better services and smarter business moves is paying off.
Airtel India postpaid adds 1.2 million users
Airtel's India business grew thanks to more people choosing premium mobile plans and steady gains in its homes and business segments.
The average revenue per user hit ₹271, while the homes segment saw a big 25.3% boost by attracting quality customers.
Plus, adding Apple iCloud+ to postpaid plans helped bring in a record 1.2 million new users, pushing Airtel's postpaid base to 31.2 million.