Airtel's data center arm to expand capacity to 1GW

The expansion of Nxtra is in line with Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal's vision to transform the company from a telecom operator into a digital infrastructure provider.

In his FY26 annual report, Mittal said that after investing over ₹3.3 lakh crore in building one of India's largest digital infrastructure platforms over the past decade, Airtel is now gearing up for the country's next phase of AI-led digital transformation.