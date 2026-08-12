Airtel scraps ₹299 prepaid plan, sets ₹349 starting price
Business
Airtel just scrapped its ₹299 prepaid plan, making ₹349 the new starting price as of August 12, 2026.
With this change, you now get 1.5GB data per day for 28 days and unlimited 5G access, but several other plans have also disappeared from the lineup.
Analysts: Jio, Vodafone Idea price hikes
Airtel's move is all about boosting its average revenue per user as it bets big on 5G.
Analysts think Jio and Vodafone Idea might eventually raise their prices too. This kind of domino effect is pretty common in telecom.
For now, Airtel's ARPU stands at ₹264 (higher than Jio's and Vi's), showing just how competitive things are in India's mobile scene.