Airtel, Vi get relief in ₹3,300cr spectrum charge case

A bench of the Supreme Court issued a notice to the telecom companies in response to the Centre's appeal against the High Court judgment.

Appearing for the government, Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee said that this dispute was worth around ₹3,300 crore.

Senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Shyam Divan represented Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea during these proceedings.