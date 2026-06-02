AirTrunk interested in developing 2-gigawatt data center campus in Visakhapatnam
Business
AirTrunk is interested in developing a huge 2-gigawatt data center campus in Visakhapatnam, after CEO Robin Khuda met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
The project aims to attract investment, boost digital capabilities, and create opportunities for the youth, all while keeping things sustainable and inclusive.
Visakhapatnam could become AI cloud hub
This new data center could turn Visakhapatnam into a go-to place for AI and cloud technology.
Naidu's vision is all about clean energy, skilled talent, and world-class connectivity.
Both leaders talked about teaming up on digital infrastructure and skill development to help Andhra Pradesh become future-ready.