AI's rise: From 5% to 12% of VC funding
Business
AI startups are having a moment in India—by 2025, they're set to grab 12% of all venture capital funding, up from less than 5% in 2020.
In 2025 alone, AI companies landed $1.2 billion across 188 deals, a big leap that shows how much investors believe in tech shaping the future, especially in areas like healthcare and finance.
Deep tech in India: A decade of progress
Deep tech now makes up about 15% of all private equity and VC action in India—a huge jump from a decade ago.
Since 2016, nearly $28 billion has gone into more than 2,100 deep tech deals.
Even as overall VC activity moderated in 2025, early-stage deep tech investments have more than doubled in five years, hinting at even bigger things ahead for India's innovation scene.