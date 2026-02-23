AI's rise: From 5% to 12% of VC funding

Deep tech in India: A decade of progress

Deep tech now makes up about 15% of all private equity and VC action in India—a huge jump from a decade ago.

Since 2016, nearly $28 billion has gone into more than 2,100 deep tech deals.

Even as overall VC activity moderated in 2025, early-stage deep tech investments have more than doubled in five years, hinting at even bigger things ahead for India's innovation scene.