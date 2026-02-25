AI's role in finance: Fraud detection to transaction tracking
AI is quickly becoming essential in India's banking, finance, and insurance world.
According to a new Dun & Bradstreet study, most industry leaders say AI will have the biggest impact on catching fraud and tracking transactions.
It's also set to shake up how loans are approved and how customer support works.
AI is no longer an experiment
The report highlights that AI isn't just for experiments anymore—it's now woven into decision-making, risk checks, and customer interactions across the sector.
Roadblocks to scaling up AI
Even with all this promise, scaling up AI faces real roadblocks like messy data, cyber threats, privacy worries, unclear rules, and a shortage of skilled people.
Leaders say fixing these issues is key for building trust in new tech.
New trends in capital markets
The study also points out that fresh trends—like REITs moving into data centers and more young digital investors—are changing the game.
Many leaders say unified or simplified regulations are critical, and that digital platforms and fractional investment models could deepen participation in capital markets.