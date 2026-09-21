AITUC urges government to raise EPF wage cap to ₹30,000
Business
The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) is asking the government to bump up the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) wage cap from ₹25,000 to ₹30,000 per month.
They feel the recent increase, from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000, just isn't enough when you factor in rising living costs and inflation.
Government extends EPF cover to 51L
The old ceiling of ₹15,000 had been unchanged since 2014.
While the government's latest move will bring EPF benefits like pensions and insurance to around 51 lakh more employees, AITUC says it still doesn't fully cover today's realities.
They're urging for a higher limit so more workers get better social security as wages go up.