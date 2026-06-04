Ajay Srivastava says US economy resilient, urges India reforms

Ajay Srivastava highlights AI and diversification

Srivastava urged India to stop comparing itself to other countries and tackle its own challenges head-on. He believes reforms and boosting competitiveness are essential for growth.

He also highlighted AI as a big opportunity, saying India has a substantial opportunity as a large-scale adopter and implementer of AI but needs fewer restrictions on overseas investments by mutual funds.

For Indian investors, he recommends diversifying portfolios and keeping an eye on emerging tech like AI.