Ajay Srivastava says US economy resilient, urges India reforms
Business
Market veteran Ajay Srivastava from Dimensions Corporate chatted with ET Now about how the US economy keeps bouncing back, even with global tensions in the mix.
He pointed out that strong stock markets and low unemployment are proof of its resilience.
Ajay Srivastava highlights AI and diversification
Srivastava urged India to stop comparing itself to other countries and tackle its own challenges head-on. He believes reforms and boosting competitiveness are essential for growth.
He also highlighted AI as a big opportunity, saying India has a substantial opportunity as a large-scale adopter and implementer of AI but needs fewer restrictions on overseas investments by mutual funds.
For Indian investors, he recommends diversifying portfolios and keeping an eye on emerging tech like AI.